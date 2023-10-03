‘There must exist a world in…’: When Scarlett Johannson spoke about babies and how she wanted to ‘have it all’

Motherhood is one of the special feelings that many women want to feel and Scarlett Johannson once shared her views on it. As being a mother to a newborn clashed with her being a Hollywood star, the actress talked about juggling her career and family, and trying to "have it all." While she was married to journalist Romain Dauriac, she announced her pregnancy of having a kid back in 2014, and the couple parted ways years later.

Scarlett Johannson reacts to motherhood and balancing career

The Avengers actress was profiled in WSJ Magazine , where she spoke about juggling career and family when she was with her ex-husband. Scarlett Johannson revealed that she wanted to have it all - love, career, and even kids. It was stressful to not be able to spend time with family because of the constant chasing the tail of success for her. "There must exist a world in which I can balance those things, be able to raise a family and still make a film a year, or work on my own, develop things, do theater. I want to be able to have it all. Selfishly," said the actress.

As she was pregnant with her first child with her fiance Romain Dauriac, she admitted that there would be some sacrifices. In 2014, they welcomed a daughter named Rose. However, during her pregnancy, Johannson noted the double standard in Hollywood between men and women as she added, "I know that's the struggle with working mothers and successful careers. It happens. With [male actors] it just doesn't happen that way. You can be every woman's fantasy, and nobody thinks twice about the fact that you have eight kids or whatever."

ALSO READ: ‘It is the exact reason why…’: When Scarlett Johansson had expressed her disappointment with ‘award press conference’ and urged to ‘step back’

Why did Scarlett Johannson and Romain Dauriac end their relationship?

The relationship started when the Avengers actress ended her marriage with Ryan Reynolds and many considered it to be a rebound. No official reason was given as to why they ended their relationship but according to In Style , Scarlett Johannson and Romain Dauriac got into a fight while watching an episode of Shark Tank, which was one of their fight as they headed to ending their marriage. Scarlett Johansson also revealed that her upcoming film, Marriage Story, was a project that her divorce from ex-husband Romain Dauriac helped her prepare for as it was a good coping mechanism.

Let us know what you think about it and stay tuned for more updates.

ALSO READ: 'I felt like it was over': When Scarlett Johansson spoke about being 'hyper-sexualised' and shared views on Zendaya and Florence Pugh