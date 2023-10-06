'There to support her friend': Taylor Swift is being there for Sophie Turner 'however she can' amid tumultuous divorce with Joe Jonas

Taylor Swift has shown her support for Sophie Turner during her divorce from Joe Jonas by offering one of her New York properties to the actress. Taylor Swift, who had briefly dated Jonas in the past, reached out to Turner upon hearing the news of their split.

Turner and Jonas are currently going through child custody case in New York City, and Swift wanted to be there for her friend during this challenging time. A source told US Weekly, Swift “instinctively wanted to reach out,” They added that Taylor is “letting Sophie stay there as long as she needs and is supporting her however she can.” Swift is committed to providing emotional support to Turner and has made her home available to her during this period.

Swift's gesture underscores her dedication to friendship and support for Turner, as she refrains from getting involved in the divorce details. A source emphasized that, “[She] doesn’t know all the details [of the divorce] because she doesn’t feel like it’s her place, all she is concerned with is being there to support her friend.” Clearing that her only priority is to be there for Sophie.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have started mediation for their custody case, which is scheduled to continue for four days. While Turner hasn't spoken publicly about her friendship with Taylor Swift, they have been seen together on various occasions. Recently, Turner was part of Swift's group of friends at a Kansas City Chiefs game, where they supported Travis Kelce.

About Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce

Speaking of Taylor Swift's personal life, rumors have circulated about her dating Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce, known for his NFL success, hails from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and has earned multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections while winning two Super Bowls. He played college football for the University of Cincinnati Bearcats, and his brother, Jason Kelce, is an All-Pro center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

While dating rumors continue to swirl around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, neither has officially confirmed their relationship. Swifties and NFL fans alike are eager to see how this potential romance develops.

