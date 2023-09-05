'There was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff': Did Justin Bieber once admit to not being over Selena Gomez despite marriage to Hailey?

Justin and Hailey Bieber's whirlwind romance, engagement, and marriage back in 2018 raised a lot of eyebrows. The scrutiny and questions regarding their relationship still float around the Internet as netizens refuse to believe their wedding is anything but a forced bargain. Even though the couple looks happy in their lives, the drama between the two and Justin's ex, pop star Selena Gomez doesn't seem to rest even five years down the line.

Speculations about their relationship are still a hot topic and the online hate train moves along to date. Justin and Selena dated on and off from 2010 to 2010 and were each other's first true love. Since they shared so much of their teenage life together romantically, there's bound to be a connection and trauma attached to each other, especially after how things ended. Here's what the Baby singer once said about his early days of marriage with Hailey.

Was Justin Bieber not over Selena Gomez despite marriage to Hailey?

During a conversation with GQ back in 2021, Justin revealed how hard it was for him and Hailey to navigate the early days of their marriage, especially the first year which he has described as really tough. "There was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just a lack of trust. There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with because it's scary. You don't want to scare them off by saying, 'I'm scared,'" he said.

The 29-year-old revealed that he spent the first year of their marriage "on eggshells" as they navigated their relationship and marriage. At some point in his life, Justin started to actually believe in things and now the two have managed to create a beautiful foundation of marriage. "We're just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we're building these memories. And it's beautiful that we have that to look forward to," he revealed.

Justin and Hailey's blooming relationship

The singer claimed he didn't have something like that to look forward to since his home life was unstable and non-existent since he didn't have a significant other or someone to love. "I didn't have someone to pour into. But now I have that," Justin added. His friends also called Hailey a "strong, consistent, stabilizing force in his life" that was missing all these years.

For the unversed, after Justin and Selena's final breakup in 2018, he started dating Hailey soon after. The Canadian artist got engaged to and married the model the very same year leaving everyone shocked. The couple is all set to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary later this month. Gomez is single and has recently released her new song Single Soon.

