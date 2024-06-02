‘There Was A Lot Of Imposter Syndrome’: Glen Powell Reveals He Was Most Nervous About Filming Hit Man Among All Projects

Hollywood's heartthrob, Glen Powell, has been around in the industry for quite some time now. Although he gained recognition for his role in Anyone But You, his recent role in Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick brought him global recognition and success.

Furthermore, as an incredible actor, his career seems to be at its peak right now. However, upon being asked about his most ambitious project, it wasn’t Cruise’s Maverick but rather Hit Man that scared Powell the most. Let's find out more details as to why Hitman was one of the most successful yet challenging projects for the actor.

Why did Glen Powell's role in Hit Man scare him the most?

In his interview with InStyle, Glen Powell stated, "This is one where there was a lot of that imposter syndrome that I think comes right before you start. Where you convince a great filmmaker—one of the best—to write a movie with you. You raise the money, you get an incredible actress, you con everybody on the way to joining this ride, and then you're like, I don't know if I can do this. You know what I mean. I think this was maybe the most nervous I've ever been going into a project."

Furthermore, the actor added that despite being a part of Top Gun 2 alongside an actor like Tom Cruise, he has deep insecurities about starring in an independent movie like Hit Man. Considering how Powell is climbing up the ladder of success, a bit of anxiety is understandable, especially since he has co-written the film.

Powell mentioned that "actors often feel nervous before they start a project, and being unconfident does not mean they cannot do a good job." This is only because the actor cares about and values the film.

What is the plot of the film Hit Man?

One of Powell's best works, Hit Man, was co-written by Glen Powell and Richard Linklater, with Linklater also directing the film. Based largely on real events, it featured Glen Powell in the lead role as a New Orleans police contractor who went undercover as a hitman. However, things took a serious turn as he became increasingly entangled with a woman who wanted to hire him to kill her husband.

A critical hit, Hit Man currently has a brilliant 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. It was released on Netflix on June 7, 2024, and is currently available on the streaming platform to watch.

