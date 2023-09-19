‘There was never any drama’: Zack Bia FINALLY opens up about Olivia Rodrigo’s Vampire being about him

Fans have been buzzing with speculation that Olivia Rodrigo's hit song Vampire might be about her ex-boyfriend, Zack Bia. In a recent interview with GQ, Zack Bia addresses these rumors and sheds light on his relationship with Rodrigo and another high-profile ex, Madison Beer.

ALSO READ: ‘I don’t have beef with anyone’: Olivia Rodrigo clarifies Taylor Swift feud rumors, calls herself ‘very chill’

Zack Bia addresses rumors about Vampire

Amidst the swirling rumors, Zack Bia, a DJ and record executive, has stepped forward to clarify the mystery surrounding Olivia Rodrigo's song "Vampire." Many fans speculated that the track might be about Bia, but he set the record straight in his recent interview with GQ.

"I don't think it's really about me," Bia, 27, told the outlet. "I think the internet just ran with it." Bia and Rodrigo briefly dated in 2022, and following the release of "Vampire," fans scrutinized the lyrics. One line in particular, "I should've known it was strange / You only come out at night," led to speculations about their relationship.

Bia, however, takes a pragmatic stance, saying, "Look, I’m in the industry, so I know how a song gets made." He goes on to explain that their romance simply faded away due to busy schedules, emphasizing, "There was never any drama, you know?"

ALSO READ: Vampire: Olivia Rodrigo releases new single, netizens think she's dissing ex-boyfriends Adam Faze and Zack Bia

Olivia Rodrigo's silence on song inspiration

Intriguingly, Olivia Rodrigo herself has been tight-lipped about the inspiration behind her songs. In an earlier interview with The Guardian, the 20-year-old singer stated, "I never want to say who any of my songs are about." This silence leaves room for interpretation, fueling the curiosity of fans and the media alike.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the song's inspiration, Zack Bia is all praises for "Vampire." He commends the hit, calling it "so big and so awesome" and recognizing its power as a heartbreak anthem for the summertime.

Madison Beer's connection

Part of the reason fans suspected Vampire was about Zack Bia may be because of a similar lyric written by Madison Beer in her 2020 hit, Selfish. In the song, Beer, who dated Bia on and off from 2018 through 2019, sings, "I bet you thought you gave me real love / But we spent it all in nightclubs."

Bia shares that he still has a strong bond with Madison Beer and that she has even apologized to him for any backlash he received after the release of her song. He considers her a part of his extended family, saying, "She and my mom are still cool."

Advertisement

Reflecting on being the subject of speculation in songs and TikTok trends, Zack Bia shared his perspective: "It's never been up to me to address it because the scale of it is so widespread." He adds that he can only control his own life and creative output, emphasizing the importance of staying true to oneself amidst the scrutiny of the public eye.

In closing, Zack Bia expressed his admiration for Olivia Rodrigo, labeling her as "a generational songwriter" and "a generational talent." He takes pride in her continued success and accomplishments, showing his support for her artistry.

ALSO READ: 'Been really fun also to experience those girls’ dads be like...': Olivia Rodrigo muses about album, and fans supporting artists normally 'deemed for young people'