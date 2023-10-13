'There was no chemistry between us': Jada Pinkett Smith reflects on her friendship with late rapper Tupac Shakur amid her BIG revelation

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken about her special friendship with the late rapper Tupac Shakur In a recent interview with RollingOut, the 52-year-old actress referred to the rapper as her "soulmate friend."

Jada Pinkett on her late friend Tupac Shakur

Jada said during the interview, "If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think that Pac and I have traveled a few together." When asked if she ever regretted not taking their relationship to the next level, she stated, "It just wasn't possible, There was no chemistry between us," she further described her chemistry as "friendship-love chemistry" explaining that having a future together "wasn't the purpose" of their friendship. She suggested that it was a higher force that brought them together to create a dynamic partnership but intentionally kept them from becoming a couple.

Although she married Will Smith in 1997, Pinkett Smith recently revealed that they have been separated for seven years. In an interview on the Today show, she acknowledged that they both held unrealistic expectations of each other. She stated, "I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

In another interview with PEOPLE, she emphasized that "It was like God made us that way," she added," It was like, look, I'm going to put y'all together, right? Y'all are going to be a dynamic duo. But I'm going to tell you right now, I'm going to make it so y'all are not going to be able to get together 'cause that just wasn't the purpose."

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith are living separately

Pinkett Smith married Will Smith in 1997. Even though they've been officially married for more than 20 years, Jada made a big revelation on the Today show that they've actually been living separately for seven years. The couple shares two children, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, and Will has an older son, Trey, 30, from a previous marriage. Jada Pinkett Smith is currently preparing for the release of her new memoir, Worthy, scheduled to hit bookstores on October 17. In this memoir, she is expected to explore her life and experiences, giving readers an intimate look into her personal journey.

