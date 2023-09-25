‘There was no competing with the GOAT’: When Jamie Lynn Spears revealed why she did not become a pop star like sister Britney Spears

Siblings Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears rose to fame at a very young age. While Britney started her journey in 1992 as a child star in The Mickey Mouse Club, Jamie starred in Zoey 101. We are revisiting the time when Jamie voiced her opinion on how she did not become a pop star following her elder sister’s footsteps. The differences between them have increased with ongoing family tensions.

Jamie Lynn Spears once revealed why she didn’t become a pop star like Britney Spears

The discussion started when NYLON magazine shared a post from Ashley Ray. In the post shared back in Feb 2021, Ray wrote "I think it's nice that in the early 2000s if your sister was a pop singer, you got to try it out too." The post became viral when Nylon asked their readers to mention their favorite sibling duo from the decade in the comments section. That is when the post caught Jamie’s attention.

Sharing her opinion on this, Jamie wrote, "Never tried it. There was no competing with the GOAT." The fans then commented talking about her theme song in the Disney show Zoey 101.

However, Jamie mentioned that it doesn’t compare to the singing Britney did but was only part of her acting career. She wrote, "That's a theme song…to the show that I'm an actress on."

Post this, fans also discussed how Jamie was featured in Britney’s music video, Chillin’ With You. Jamie also released a few songs in the country music genre.

Britney Spears is not ‘thrilled’ about Jamie joining DWTS

The Spears family has always made headlines due to the conservatorship battle and the family feuds. The tensions get deeper as Britney Spears gets separated from her husband Sam Asghari. It was recently reported that Britney was not thrilled about Jamie’s joining the latest season of Dancing With The Stars, as per a source confirmed by ET. The singer felt that her sister could be more considerate due to her ongoing public divorce.

Jamie Lynn Spears will, however, be competing in the 32nd season of Dancing With The Stars. With the SAG-AFTRA strikes going on, Jamie has mentioned that she will be donating her weekly earnings to the cause.

