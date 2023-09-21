‘There was one injury… : When Tom Holland revealed cause behind his injury while shooting for Spider-man

One of the factors that helped Tom Holland bag the role of Spider-Man was his insane acrobatic skills. After bagging the role, Holland trained aggressively to bring out his best while on the sets of Spider-Man. While he never faced a massive injury during the production of the movie, nobody would have thought that he would suffer from a leg injury while walking down the stairs.

Tom Holland revealed the time he tweaked his leg after falling from a flight of stairs

In a conversation with E! News in Las Vegas, Tom Holland revealed, "There was one injury, but it didn't happen on set," he recalled. "I was carrying my suitcase down the stairs when we'd finished filming, and I fell and tweaked my ACL a little bit."

The actor then went ahead explaining the story with a laugh, "We were traveling to New York for the last part of shooting…and you know when you sort of—duh duh duh duh—down the stairs? I did that and tweaked my leg, and it's only now just on the mend." Holland also revealed that apart from this incident, he was able to fulfill all the stunt work commitments for the movie without any trouble.

Tom Holland reveals he was a gymnast ever since his childhood

He also explained that the reason behind his fitness is that he had always been a gymnast. He revealed, "I've always been a gymnast [since] I was a kid so that helped me a lot throughout the process. But the training was more just getting fit and getting in shape so that I could work day-in and day-out and dangle from wires and stuff."

Holland however admitted that his weak point was flexibility. The actor joked, “My stunt coordinator asked me to get flexible. I tried, and I just wasn't successful. I can't even touch my toes!" And that is something that comes as a shock to us because he can do a standing backflip with great ease.

The actor will be seen next in the Spider-Man sequel which has been delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

