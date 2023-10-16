'There was rain pouring up...': When Tobey Maguire revealed the famous upside-down Spider-Man kiss wasn't all that pleasant for him, director admitted 'he was kind of drowning'

What often looks exotic and romantic is not exactly the same while shooting. For the world, the iconic upside-down Spider-Man kiss is what everyone wants to experience but for the actor Tobey Maguire , it was not as pleasant as it seemed. The scene is touted to be one of the iconic and sexually charged moments in the history of superhero cinema. It comes after saving Mary-Jane Watson played by Kirsten Dunst , and then Tobey Maguire’s web-slinger receives a kiss from MJ in the pouring rain. Talking about the same, the actor once detailed the scene and revealed how he was gasping for breath.

Tobey Maguire revealed it was much like giving mouth-to-mouth instead of kissing

The movie has been iconic for the superhero fandom and even decades later, everyone talks about the iconic Spider-Man upside-down kiss. Back in 2002, the 26-year-old Tobey Maguire explained the scene in his own words during an interview with the Deseret News . “There was rain pouring up or down my nose. I couldn’t breathe and I was gasping for breath out of the corner of Kirsten’s mouth. Poor girl. I was giving her mouth-to-mouth rather than kissing her,” said the actor.

The Spider-Man actor explained that while it may have looked both cool and romantic, the scene was thoroughly uncomfortable and even somewhat dangerous for both of them. He revealed that he was “practically suffocating” while filming the scene and took a short breath out of the side of his mouth while kissing Kirsten Dunst. “It was really challenging. They’d yell cut, and I would be [gasping for air], totally out of breath. It was torture. It makes you realize how important oxygen is,” he added.

Director Sam Raimi revealed what the Spider-Man actor went through for the scene

With Spider-Man hanging upside down, the scene came out to be really beautiful and looked absolutely awesome in the movie. However, the director revealed how it was difficult for Tobey.

“When he was doing the scene, I remember the water was falling down into his upside-down nostrils, so he was kind of drowning. But it was a kissing scene. So, he had to pretend like it was a pleasant, sweet moment for him, when in fact, he was semi-drowning.” added Sam Raimi.

