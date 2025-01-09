'There Was Something Really Freeing...': Brenda Song Reveals Pamela Anderson's Advice To The Cast Of Last Showgirl
Brenda Song opened up about the advice Pamela Anderson gave her and the rest of the cast of The Last Showgirl which made them comfortable filming no-glam scenes for the film!
Brenda Song recalls how Pamela Anderson's positive outlook encouraged the cast of Last Showgirl. Speaking to Bustle, the actress revealed that director Gina Coppola wanted to inculcate the "less-is-more" mentality that extended the make-up chair while filming the critically acclaimed 2024 indie film.
The cast members wore heavy glam while on stage as showgirls but shot the rest of the film barefaced. Reflecting on the filming, Song admitted that her costar Anderson's wise advice — who has become a no-makeup icon in her advocacy for natural beauty — encouraged them to give that method a go.
"The first day we tried make-up on, and Gia was like, 'It doesn't feel real.' And Pam was like, 'These women don't have time for it,'" The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum recalled. She added that Anderson pointed out that everyone else didn't need to if she wasn't wearing make-up.
Song, who played Marianne in the film, admitted that the experience of shooting scenes with a bare face was special. "There was something really freeing about not being worried every two seconds," she said, adding that she never felt "insecure" about anything while filming.
Song also recalled working with women made her feel supported, comfortable, and beautiful.