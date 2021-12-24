There were a lot of painful decisions made: Spider-Man: No Way Home writers on cutting scenes from the movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home has successfully been released in theatres on December 16 and fans are still debating on social media platforms over the movie's exceptionally brilliant scenes. However, during an interview with DiscussingFilm, via Comic Book, the film's writers revealed that they had to make "painful decisions" regarding certain cuts from the final version.

Opening up on how the writers had to make some hard decisions over cutting many "little moments" from the movie to keep its storyline on one path, co-writer Erik Sommers explained how the story had to concentrate more on Peter Parker and his journey as the superhero. "At the end of the day, it's a Spider-Man movie...you have to be telling the story of Peter Parker, and everything has to be in service of that," the writer said.

"There were definitely a lot of what we call 'little darlings'...little moments and things that you really just love – but sometimes you have to let them go," he added, stating that they tried to keep the movie "in service of Peter's journey."

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been one of the most highly-acclaimed movies of 2021, and it broke several Box Office records in India and all over the world. The cast comprised Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Alfred Molina and Doctor Ock, Jamie Foxx as Electro and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, among others.

