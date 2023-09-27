'There were months...': When Robert Pattison disclosed he wasn't sure if he 'even vaguely' understood Tenet's plot

Robert Pattinson might be one of the most chaotic actors in the industry. His behavior and unexpected answers leave many people in splits. But in an old interview, the actor had confessed to something quite surprising when talking about filming Christopher Nolan's Tenet. Pattinson is known for his chaotic and at times unhinged interviews at this point, but in one interaction, the actor confessed that he wasn't sure exactly what was going on in the plot of the movie he filmed over several months.

Robert Pattinson didn't know what was going on in the plot while filming Tenet

In an interview with Esquire in 2020, Robert Pattinson explained "It’s an incredibly complicated movie, like all of Chris’s movies. I mean, you have to watch them when they’re completely finished and edited three or four times to understand what the true meaning is." Reportedly the actor wasn't sure what was going on in the movie, several months at a time. He added, "When you’re doing them, I mean, there were months at a time where I’m like, 'Am I...I actually, honestly, have no idea if I’m even vaguely understanding what’s happening.'"

The then 33-year-old admitted, he even confessed this much to the lead of the movie, John David Washington. Pattinson said, "And yeah, I would definitely say that to John David. On the last day, I asked him a question about what was happening in a scene," he continued, "and it was just so profoundly the wrong take on the character." Robert claimed that they formed a bond over not going over what was going on.

Robert Pattinson remembers meeting John David Washington for the first time

In the same interview, Pattinson revealed the first time he met his Tenet co-star was at his 33rd Birthday Bash. The Batman said, "He turned up late, and by that point, I was very much in a convivial spirit, and then it was him and Aaron Taylor-Johnson turned up." He recalled screaming and shouting at them for the following hour, which led him to believe they might be off to a "bad start" but Washington was reportedly "very sweet about it."