'There Will Be Accountability': When Calls The Heart Actress Mamie Laverock's Family Reportedly Pursues Legal Action After Her Five-Story Fall

Mamie Laverock's family is preparing to take legal action against the hospital where she fell from a five-story balcony. Her mother, Nicole Rockmann, believes they have a strong case against St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, Canada, citing negligence. Despite the ordeal, their primary concern remains Mamie's recovery and well-being.

Mamie Laverock's family intends to file a lawsuit against St. Paul’s Hospital

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Rockmann expressed “We have a case. All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she’s alive and that she’s fighting and that she’s strong,” Rockmann expressed gratitude that her daughter survived the fall saying, “It’s unbelievable that she’s with us.”

She referred to Mamie's survival as an "absolute miracle," emphasizing that Mamie's fall was neither intended nor a suicide attempt. The family asserts that “There will be accountability," for the incident per the outlet.

Following the fall, Mamie was transferred to a trauma center and is no longer under the care of St. Paul’s Hospital. Providence Health Care, the organization overseeing St. Paul’s, confirmed the occurrence of the incident but refrained from discussing details due to patient privacy regulations.

Advertisement

They assured that an internal review would be conducted to ascertain what happened and to enhance patient safety measures.

Mamie Laverock's mother provided an update on her health

Rockmann provided updates on Mamie's condition, stating that “She has undergone two 11-hour surgeries with two doctors working on her, a three-hour surgery and another surgery today,” she added at the time that Laverock is “‘doing well’ comparatively to when she arrived. Doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries,” per Page Six. Despite the challenges, Mamie showed signs of awareness, such as squeezing her mother's hand, indicating some level of cognitive function.

The family's journey with medical emergencies began earlier, with an unspecified crisis in Winnipeg, Canada, prompting Rockmann to travel to her daughter's aid. Mamie was then transported to St. Paul’s Hospital, where the subsequent incident occurred reports Page Six.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to alleviate some of the financial burden associated with Mamie's medical expenses. Rockmann expressed gratitude for the medical professionals caring for Mamie, acknowledging their exemplary dedication.

Advertisement

Rockmann's updates underscored Mamie's gradual progress and the arduous path to recovery ahead. Despite uncertainties about the extent of care required, the family remains hopeful and resolute in their support for Mamie's journey toward healing.