‘There Wouldn’t Be A Top Gun Day Without You’: Tom Cruise Thanks Fans Celebrating 38 Years Of Top Gun

Tom Cruise, the renowned Hollywood actor, is currently commemorating the success of his beloved film Top Gun, which was released 38 years ago in 1986. This cinematic masterpiece played a pivotal role in establishing Cruise as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Moreover, there is exciting news regarding Tom's Top Gun franchise.

Tom Cruise thanks fans as he celebrated his film’s 38th anniversary

Renowned Hollywood star Tom Cruise recently shared a nostalgic Instagram post on Monday, May 13, to commemorate the upcoming 38th anniversary of his iconic film, Top Gun, which will be celebrated on Thursday. The actor expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his devoted fans for their unwavering support over the years.

Tom's post featured behind-the-scenes photos of him on set with the late director Tony Scott, as well as an image of him sitting with the film's cast in the air-hangar-turned-classroom set, a setting that has become synonymous with the movie.

One throwback photo captured the actor smiling during a conversation with producer Jerry Bruckheimer, while another showed Cruise filming a scene from the 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, as he gazed at the famous still of him and costar Val Kilmer shaking hands at the conclusion of the original film.

"It's incredible to look back on the thirty-eight years of Top Gun," Cruise wrote in the caption. "To the fans who have been with us since the start, there wouldn't be a Top Gun Day without you."

The 1986 film boasted an all-star cast, including Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Meg Ryan, Tom Skerritt, Tim Robbins, Michael Ironside, and other talented Hollywood actors.

Upon its release, Top Gun soared to the top of the domestic box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. The movie's success was further validated at the 59th Academy Awards in 1987, where it won the Oscar for Best Original Song for Take My Breath Away, among its four total nominations.

Jerry Bruckheimer talks about working with Tom Cruise

In March 2024, film producer Jerry Bruckheimer spoke to People about the process of collaborating with Tom Cruise on a new installment in the franchise.

"We pitched Tom a story he liked. But he's a very in-demand actor and he's got a lot of movies lined up, so we have to wait and see," Bruckheimer explained.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise's 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, was a resounding success. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter in January of this year, the third installment in the Top Gun franchise is currently in development, much to the delight of fans worldwide.

ALSO READ: Top Gun 3 Big UPDATE: Tom Cruise Has Been Pitched Storyline; Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals

ALSO READ: Will Jon Hamm Return To Top Gun 3 As Cyclone? Here's What Actor Feels