'There's a British version of you?': When John Krasinski showed his daughters The Office; said they believe Emily Blunt married him out of 'charity'

John Krasinski has been in the industry for over a decade now, in that time period he has taken on many iconic roles, but to him, his most challenging task so far came from an unexpected source. The actor who has two children with his wife Emily Blunt, for the life of him, can't seem to convince them of his stardom. In an old interview, he opened up about showing his two daughters, The Office, but it had an unexpected effect.

John Krasinski showed his daughters The Office

While John Krasinski has taken on many memorable roles in his career, but still perhaps his most famous character, is that of Jim Halpert in the hit sitcom, The Office. In an interview with Stephen Colbert, on The Late Show, the actor revealed, "They literally just started watching The Office." Reportedly the actor showed them one episode of the show, he added, "We were driving, and from the back seat I heard, 'So what's the deal with this Office thing?'" To this, his partner, Emily Blunt suggested he should show them the pilot of the sitcom.

The now 43-year-old continued, "My oldest, turns out she's a screen talker-atter. So she's talking to the screen, so when Steve fired Jenna, she goes 'What are you doing?,' then she goes 'You're a horrible person.'" Reportedly the comedian's kids couldn't believe that it was their father playing the role of Jim Halpert in the show. But once they were informed that there's a UK version of The Office, she hilariously asked him, "There's a British version of you?"

Emily Blunt is much cooler than John Krasinski as per their kids

When enquired about if John's kids think he's "cool" after watching the iconic sitcom, he revealed, "Emily [Blunt] had a head start by being in Mary Poppins. and I think my kids thought that she had married me out of charity, 'like you're so nice to marry an accountant." Apparently, the star's children are totally oblivious to the fact that their father is a renowned actor in Hollywood, in fact reportedly they believe he works at an office.

Meanwhile, the Oppenheimer star and her husband most recently were spotted out with their children at the US Open.

