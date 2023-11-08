'There's a great deal of hurt on both sides': Prince William and Harry's relationship still not healing, report sheds light on lack of trust

The cold war and feud between the royal family isn't any surprise as it has been a while in the making and has only been growing over the years. Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their duties and left to live their life in the US, their relationship with the royals has only been deteriorating. Things hit rock bottom when in the Duke of Sussex's memoir titled Spare, he made several allegations against his brother Prince William.

Things between the two brothers have still not healed and there seems to be no hope for any sort of reconciliation. A new report has shed some light on their relationship and divulged how it extends to more than the Prince of Wales. King Charles is also not on the best terms with his son and the news of Harry not being invited on his birthday has only fueled it.

ALSO READ: 'Happily ever after': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy Halloween with Archie and Lilibet, spotted trick-or-treating with kids

Prince William and Harry's relationship still not healing, report sheds light

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Harry and William's relationship "has not improved" since things went wrong and "there is no reconciliation expected anytime soon" despite any hope amongst the people. "There is no real trust at the moment and that needs to be rebuilt. There's a great deal of hurt on both sides," they added. On the father-son front, reports claimed that Harry and Meghan declined a birthday invitation from King Charles.

Later, a spokesperson for the Sussexes refuted the rumors and disclosed that the two hadn't been invited to attend. the birthday soiree hosted in honor of the King. Meanwhile, the source told the portal that while King Charles isn't on the best terms with Harry himself, seeing his sons mend their differences, would make him the happiest. Previously, it was claimed that he attempted to extend an olive branch to fix his relationship with his son.

King Charles and Prince Harry's relationship

"While Charles loves his younger son, the relationship is still complicated. Father and son do not communicate regularly and that will take some time to heal," the insider revealed. On the other hand, Harry's relationship with the rest of the family is also frayed especially after the release of Harry's memoir. Prior to that, Harry and Meghan's documentary with Netflix also caused a rift between the couple and the royals since they shared their traumatic experiences.

The two expressed how hard things were and how badly they were treated which led to them deciding to step back as working royals and move the Montecito, California, where they currently live with their two children. "The King would like to see his grandchildren Archie and Lili as would the rest of the royal family. For now, at least, that seems to be a long way off," the source concluded. While Prince Archie is 4 years old, Princess Lilibet is 2 years old.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Red, White & Royal Blue: Is the queer rom-com film's Henry based on Prince Harry? Nicholas Galitzine REVEALS