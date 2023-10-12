‘There's a learning curve...’: Kendall Jenner discusses how she overcomes hardships amid career shift; Details inside

Kendall Jenner has grown up in the spotlight. Jenner is the second-youngest member of the Kardashian clan. She is the most marvelous supermodel and now an entrepreneur as well. Jenner has had several career shifts in her life. From being a reality star, she turned into a global icon as a supermodel, and now she has embarked on a new journey and owns a business. Kendall Jenner founded her tequila brand, 818, in 2021. A new journey comes with many challenges and hardships, and similarly, Jenner’s shift also came with hardships. As per Forbes who posted a video on Twitter (now X) in the recent Forbes Under 30 Summit, she spoke about how she overcame challenges.

Kendall Jenner discusses how she overcame hardships amid a career shift

Kendall Jenner is taking a more reflective approach to her professional life. In a recent reflection on starting a new chapter in her career, the inventor of 818 Tequila admitted that she still occasionally has moments of self-doubt and confusion as an entrepreneur.

As per Forbes on X on October 9, 2023, at the Forbes Under 30 Summit, Jenner said, "The shift into being a founder and owning my business was a really cool way of getting to know myself. You face challenges; you make mistakes; knowing yourself and knowing how you handle things, and then moving accordingly, is super important. There's a learning curve to it all, but working with integrity and authenticity is always going to create positive results."

As Kendall pointed out, the focus of her most recent chapter is self-discovery. She said, "I feel like I'm also in a really transitional period in my life. Spiritually, work-wise, mentally, I think I'm just kind of really coming into my own."

Kendall Jenner then claimed that, in fact, she has never felt more like herself than in this moment, particularly when it comes to developing her own voice in the midst of a well-known family. She said, "I think that one thing that we all have—we all being me, my sisters, and my family—is that there's never been competitiveness between any of us, so I think overshadowing has never been a thing. I think I've always felt secure in who I am as a person."

Kendall Jenner then spoke about finding herself

In the same Forbes Under 30 Summit, the stunning supermodel Kendall Jenner spoke about finding herself amidst the career shifts. With time, Jenner is becoming better at developing that confidence.

Jenner said, “Despite the fact that I still have a lot to learn at 27, I think I've reached a point where I've never felt more at ease with myself, and I think that's what kind of fits in so nicely with me moving into this business side of myself. I believe that's the only way that it's really worked out for me. I simply feel quite content with my situation."

She then continued, "I feel really fortunate and really blessed that I'm in a position now that I feel really good about where I'm at, and I hope it only continues to grow. And my understanding of who I am and where I feel I should be is only growing."

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner had been busy with Paris Fashion Week. On the other hand, Jenner often finds herself in the news due to her alleged relationship with rapper Bad Bunny.

