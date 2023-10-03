'There's a little cage somewhere’: When Robert Pattinson joked about trying on past Batman's costumes

Playing a superhero was never an easy job for Robert Pattinson ever since his announcement came with heavy scrutiny. However, the actor pulled the character of the caped crusader with finesse and left everyone surprised. It was a difficult job to come from the image of Twilight’s heartthrob and being Batman , stepping into the genre of the superhero. For the role, the actor explained that he got to try on multiple Batsuits from the franchise which also included some of the suits that previous actors had.

Robert Pattinson once tried previous Batman costumes for the new role

In the past, there have been many actors who have portrayed the role of the caped crusader, it was a big task for Pattinson to continue the legacy of the character. Robert Pattinson, who once made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show spilled about his wardrobe in the film.

"There's a little cage somewhere in Warner Bros. costume department. It comes out with its own little guard and they're both wearing little Batman outfits as well,” said the actor.

Pattinson tried on every past Batman suit worn by actors who had played the caped crusader before him and admitted he had tried on "every single one." Later, in the conversation, the Batman actor added, "Every single still has the actor's kind of sweat inside."

The Batman actor revealed there were guards wearing Robin costumes protecting the Batman costumes

Robert Pattinson revealed that Batsuits were guarded by people in Robin costumes. “They're wearing little Robin outfits. They really don't care. They don't care,” the actor revealed. He also shared they don't really care about who the director is or anything. “Only that I do not mess these suits up," added the actor.

"Either one didn't really fit, and you've got like three costume workers trying to squeeze your legs into this 30-year-old foam costume which is just disintegrating as you're getting into it," Pattinson mentioned.

Robert Pattinson will be reprising his role as the Caped Crusader in The Batman 2, which is currently slated for an October 3, 2025, release.

