'There’s a shot in the great hall': When Daniel Radcliffe recalls hilarious prank pulled by Alan Rickman in Harry Potter; Watch here

Daniel Radcliffe, well-known for his role as Harry Potter, once engaged with fans on Reddit, sharing some amusing tales from the set. One intriguing anecdote involved a prank played on him by Alan Rickman, who portrayed Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series.

Alan Rickman pulls a hilarious prank on Daniel Radcliffe

The prank occurred during the filming of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Daniel Radcliffe explained that “There’s a shot in the great hall of all the kids sleeping in the great hall, and the camera starts very very wide and comes in so that it’s an inch from my face, Alan Rickman decided he would plant one of those fart machines in my, uh, sleeping bag, and they waited until like – the camera had come in for this huge DRAMATIC developing shot, and then unleashed this tremendous noise in the great hall."

Radcliffe said, “I immediately thought: ‘This is one of the other kids f–king around, and we were going to get in trouble.'” However, he soon realized it was none other than Alan Rickman himself who orchestrated the humorous prank. Radcliffe confessed he laughed a lot and felt a bit embarrassed but found it genuinely funny.

Alan Rickman wasn't the first choice to play Severus Snape?

In the Harry Potter movies, Severus Snape is a very important and morally complex character. Alan Rickman, who played Snape, is now closely associated with the role for fans. But did you know that they originally considered another actor for the part?

British actor Tim Roth, who you might know from The Incredible Hulk, was initially chosen to play Snape in the Harry Potter films. Eventually, they gave the role to Alan Rickman. It makes you wonder how Tim Roth would have portrayed this mysterious character differently.

Snape's character was a big deal in the Harry Potter stories. He was quite tricky because he moved between being a hero and a villain throughout the series. It was tough to say if he was good or bad because his true motives and loyalties were kept secret until the end. Snape was so important because he worked secretly for both sides without anyone figuring it out.

Alan Rickman's performance as Snape was so amazing that he's considered the inspiration for J.K. Rowling when she wrote the character. While Tim Roth might have done a good job, there's no doubt that Alan Rickman set a very high standard. When Alan Rickman passed away, it left a big gap in the Harry Potter world. But his amazing legacy as the unforgettable Professor Severus Snape lives on.

