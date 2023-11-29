"There's always things I would change," How did Priscilla Presley react to Cailee Spaeny's portrayal of her in the biopic? The actress reveals

The mesmerizing tale of Elvis and Priscilla Presley's romance, as portrayed in the new film Priscilla, unfolds like a fantastical dream. The world's most prominent celebrity intertwined his destiny with that of a reserved teenager, spiriting her away from parental constraints into the whirlwind of his tumultuous life. Meeting at the tender ages of 14 and 24, he bestowed upon her a status that ignited envy in women globally, while she, in turn, made him the focal point of her universe. In this cinematic representation by Oscar-winning director Sofia Coppola, adapted from Elvis and Me with insights from Priscilla, the complex dynamics unfold predominantly from her perspective. Coppola courageously delves into the intricacies of their bond, exposing the shadows cast by Elvis's temper and roving eye. Cailee Spaeny, portraying Priscilla alongside Jacob Elordi's Elvis, aptly describes the Presleys' relationship as a wild fairy tale with all those ups and downs.

Priscilla Presley reacts to Cailee Spaeny’s portrayal of her in the biopic

Cailee Spaeny, the actress, who takes on the role of Presley in Sofia Coppola's film Priscilla, revealed at the Gotham Awards on Monday with People night that she received exceptional praise for her portrayal from the very woman who lived the story. Spaeny recalled, “[Priscilla’s] reaction and how she said she watched her life through seeing the movie. That's it. That's the best review I could get. Moreover, it was previously reported that Priscilla was worried about Sofia Coppola's directorial, but from the looks of it, the movie finally has her stamp of approval.

ALSO READ: Priscilla: The Sofia Coppola directorial is getting tremendous reviews; 7 reasons why they’re well-deserved

How did Cailee Spaney commend her own performance?

When it comes to assessing her own performance, especially in light of her nomination in the outstanding lead performance category at Monday's ceremony in New York City, Cailee Spaeny acknowledges to be a far more stringent critic. She said, “There's always things I would change. I know, after every film, I've never gotten to the point where I'm like, 'That was perfect.' There's always things I would change about my performances when I watch them.”

Spaeny admits she refrained from watching the film before the festival, and when she eventually did, she found herself "white-knuckling it the whole time." In a candid revelation, she confesses to the intensity of the experience, stating that she even “closed her eyes for about 50% of it.”

She also added, “But I'm not a very good person to judge those sorts of things. I don't think anyone really would be if you're watching yourself on screen for that long. But it's been really amazing hearing the response from everyone. Seeing how young girls have connected to it, or girls from all generations. So it's been special to go on this journey and just get to celebrate it.”

Caille Spaeny further heaped praise on her co-star Jacob Elordi calling him a “generous actor”. Jacob portrays Elvis Presley in the biographical drama.

ALSO READ: Priscilla Ending EXPLAINED: Elvis Presley and Priscilla's relationship to her final moments with King of Rock