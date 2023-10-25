‘There’s just a lot of color…’: When Brie Larson expressed her love for Indian food and Kerala city

India has been a popular destination for celebrities for many years. Many celebrities like to visit the South Asian country in hopes of being introduced to one of the oldest cultures in the world with a lot of diversity and spiritualism.

Films like Eat, Pray, Love starring Julia Roberts or the Wes Anderson directed Darjeeling Limited have also played a huge role in making this country a popular destination in the West. Hollywood actress Brie Larson had once spoken about the incredible trip she had had to the country during the shooting of a film that had made her fall in love with the food and culture of the South Asian nation.

Brie Larson on her love for India

While speaking to Star Sports India in 2019, the Oscar winning actress had opened up on the incredible experience she had while shooting a film in the country. Brie Larson had shot for her film, the musical romantic comedy Basmati Blues in India. Speaking on what she liked about the country, she told the aforementioned publication the following.

“There’s just a lot of color and brightness and a lot of dancing,” the actress had said, talking about the lively nature of the country.

The actress had then been preparing for the release of her highly anticipated MCU debut, Captain Marvel . The 2019 movie which had received mixed reactions at the time had grossed more than USD 1 billion dollar at the box-office.

Brie Larson on her love for Kerala food

Indian food is one of the main attractions for any celebrity that comes down here in order to experience the spiritual nature of the place. The strange mixes of spices and the diverse cuisine that the country has to offer is rare to find in America.

While on her trip to India, Brie Larson too got a taste of different types of food in the country which is diverse and wide. She became an instant fan of the food from Kerala, a state in the south of India.

“I loved India. I got to travel a little bit. Kerala has a lot of fish and coconut chutney, so good. And pickles, I can eat a lot of pickles,” Larson had told Star Sports India.

The Room actress joined a long list of celebrities who have hailed India as a transformational place to visit, like Steve Jobs, The Beatles, Julia Roberts etc.

