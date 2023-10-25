‘There’s just something…’: When Tom Hiddleston spoke about his thoughts on ‘passion’ and how ‘uncool’ it is

Tom Hiddleston is the epitome of class and style. Whenever we see him, whether it’s in a role or in his interviews, he is able to conduct himself in that unmistakable British way that is just incredibly unique to him.

Another quality that stands out about him, is his honesty and earnestness in whatever he does, whether it’s just answering a simple question or portraying a Shakeperean character on screen. This quality he believes is what makes him uncool in the industry.

Tom Hiddleston on passion being considered uncool

Tom Hiddleston has always seemed to be so open in all his appearances. Whether that’s for a film or an Interview. He credits this ability of his to a simple fact that has been ingrained in him since his childhood. His ability to care.

For him, caring about what he does on screen or speaks about in his interview comes just as naturally as breathing. It’s not something he has to think a lot about or attain through some method. Being passionate is just part of his personality.

“There’s just something very uncool about emotion,” he had told The Guardian in an interview in 2015. “Is that right? Perhaps that’s not quite right ... Passion is frequently uncool. And I’ve never been dispassionate for as long as I can remember. I’m so easily mocked. But that’s the reason I’m sitting in front of you.”

This ability to care and not caring if coming off as passionate is making him look uncool has made Hiddleston one of the most sought after actors in his generation. It’s the sort of vulnerability that has allowed him to make a character like Loki , who could have very well been a one-dimensional villain, a character that people now can even root for.

Tom Hiddleston on the duality of life

Most interviews with actors can turn out to be quite boring, with the interviewers asking the celebrities mundane questions that are just supposed to grab headlines instead of give something profound. Interviews with Tom Hiddleston always have had an interesting tinge to them. His passionate nature influences the interviewers to ask questions that are actually interesting and allow a little look into his personality as well. When asked about his thoughts about the duality of life and whether he thinks it’s brutal or beautiful, the actor’s answer was no less than philosophical.

“You come into contact with both,” he had said in his interview with The Guardian in 2015. “You just have to respond the best way you can. Sometimes the brutality is humbling, and sometimes the beauty is surprising. It’s impossible to go through life without experiencing its random cruelty. But then, every day, there are so many things that are delightful. I’m not close to any of it.”

These types of thoughts and philosophical ponderings actually make him, contrary to his own opinion, a very cool and interesting celebrity in the industry.

