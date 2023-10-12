'There's never been a time...': The time Miley Cyrus revealed she 'scared' Ariana Grande by 'flirting with her'

It is hard not to fall for someone who is as beautiful and talented as Ariana Grande and there is no denying that. Even if anyone is as famous as Miley Cyrus, it is nearly impossible. The Wrecking Ball singer once looked back on her 2015 cover performance of Crowded House's 1986 classic Don't Dream It's Over with Grande and shared various moments from her career, giving fans some behind-the-scenes insight into what was really going on.

Miley Cyrus shares about flirting with Ariana Grande

In 2015, for her Happy Hippie Presents: Backyard Sessions project, Miley shared about wearing a light blue unicorn onesie, sitting on an inflatable green loveseat with fellow pop star Ariana Grande, dressed in a gray mouse onesie, as they sing Crowded House’s Don’t Dream It’s Over. She looked back at her 2015 Backyard Session with Ariana Grande, where they performed for fans from Miley's garden in a Facebook live stream. "This is as serious as it can be, me and Ariana Grande performing in onesies in the backyard," said Miley Cyrus.

The great cover by two great pop stars soon turns into something much cuter, when Cyrus starts to flirt with a flustered Grande, causing her to miss her singing cue. "Ariana's a real friend. There's never been a time where I've asked her to do something that was important to me that she didn't come through, and the same thing for me with her," said Miley.

Miley once opened up about being pansexual

Back in 2016, the pop star identified herself as pansexual because she hated the word 'bisexual,' and did not want to be in a box. "Even though I may seem very different, people may not see me as neutral as I feel. But I feel very neutral. I think that was the first gender-neutral person I’d ever met,” added Miley Cyrus.

However, talking about her friendship with Ariana Grande, the singer noted that they've been there for each other in times of need. "I feel like people have these friendships that are really based on, 'Hey, you know, you're famous. I'm famous, and if we come together, we're like so famous,'" said the Flowers singer.

