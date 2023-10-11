‘There’s no way…’: Jada Pinkett Smith reveals what she felt after famous Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscar moment; DEETS inside

Jada Pinkett Smith is a famous actress and talk show host. She never fails to express herself and stand for what she believes in. The bold actress got married to Academy Award winner Will Smith in 1997 and has supported one another through thick and thin. While Will Smith had been in the headlines ever since the very controversial Oscar moment, we didn’t know how his wife felt. In a new exclusive conversation with People Magazine, Jada Pinkett Smith expressed what she felt after the infamous slap.

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals how she felt after the controversial Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscar moment

In a new interview with People Magazine, Jada Pinkett Smith shared her feelings about the famous Oscar moment where Will Smith went on stage and slapped Chris Rock onstage. She witnessed her husband Will Smith smack Chris Rock on the Oscar stage as they were watching the ceremony live in the front row of the Academy Awards in 2022.

So, that is the reason for the silence. She understands. Pinkett Smith is aware that everyone has been waiting for her to speak for the past 18 months. This is it. She initially didn't think the incident was real, like many others who were watching it on live television. Jada remembered thinking, "I thought, ‘This is a skit.’ There's no way that Will will hit him. I didn't even know it wasn't a skit until Will started to return to his chair.” After the show, when they were by themselves, she asked husband Will Smith, "Are you okay?"

Will Smith and Chris Rock's controversial Oscar moment

On March 27, 2022, during the presentation of the Best Documentary Feature award, actor Will Smith rushed the stage and struck Rock across the face with what seemed to be an open palm hit. Chris Rock made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which she had been doing since 2021 because of alopecia areata. Smith returned to his seat and yelled obscenities at him, then continued with his lecture without more interruption.

That night, Smith took home the Best Actor award. He also apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) and other nominees in his victory speech, but not to Rock.

