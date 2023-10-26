'There's nobody that's ever really...’: When Kate Moss revealed 'years and years of crying' post-breakup with Johnny Depp

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Kate Moss, the iconic supermodel, once revealed her vulnerable side when talking about her past relationship with Johnny Depp. She expressed how, like anyone, she felt heartbroken after their breakup and had years of crying over it.

During her interview with Vanity Fair in 2012, Kate Moss shared "There's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me, Johnny did for a bit." and she missed having someone she could trust after they split.

Moss added, "I believed what he said. Like if I said, 'What do I do?' he'd tell me. And that's what I missed when I left. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust. Nightmare. Years and years of crying. Oh, the tears!"

Kate Moss on the Calvin Klien ad campaign

While she's renowned for her beauty and success, Kate opened up about the emotional struggles she faced during her career. She recounted a challenging moment in her early career when she had to work with Marky Mark and Herb Ritts for a Calvin Klein campaign. Kate revealed to the outlet, "I had a nervous breakdown when I was 17 or 18 when I had to go and work with Marky Mark and Herb Ritts, it didn't feel like me at all. I felt really bad about straddling this buff guy. I didn't like it. I couldn't get out of bed for two weeks. I thought I was going to die."

Kate also discussed the pressures of her profession, emphasizing how mental well-being was often overlooked in the fashion industry. The demanding work and constant expectations to perform took a toll on her. Despite her size and youth, she had to adapt to the modeling world, which could be strange and sometimes harsh.

Kate Moss on doing drugs

Kate Moss addressed rumors about drug use and anorexia, clarifying that she said, “I had never even taken heroin — it was nothing to do with me at all, I was thin, but that’s because I was doing shows, working really hard. At that time, I was staying at a B and B in Milan, and you’d get home from work and there was no food. You’d get to work in the morning, there was no food. Nobody took you out for lunch when I started… But I was never anorexic. They knew it wasn’t true — otherwise, I wouldn’t be able to work.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

In the world of fashion and beauty, Kate Moss's story is a reminder that even supermodels face personal challenges and insecurities.

