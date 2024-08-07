'There's This Constant Connection...': Alien: Romulus Director Explains Meaning Behind Film's Title

The Alien movie franchise changed the face of the sci-fi genre in cinema. The latest installment, Alien: Romulus, inspired a lot of curiosity and intrigue among fans. However, one of the things that fans have been trying to decode is why the movie is named Romulus. Well, director and writer Fede Álvarez is opening up about the significance of the name Romulus.

In 1997, the first movie in the Alien franchise was released. Directed by Ridley Scott, it would pave the way for experimental sci-fi movies in Hollywood. It tells the story of the crew of the commercial space tug Nostromo, who discover a mystery-ruined spaceship on an unexplored planetoid and are confronted with a violent alien. They have to figure out how to survive.

The movie went on to become a blockbuster, and since then, there have been different installations and additions to the movie. The Scott directorial is one of the most critically and audience-acclaimed movies, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93%.

When it was announced that a movie called Alien: Romulus would be releasing on August 23, 2024, fans were trying to decipher why the director’s would choose the name Romulus.

In response to all the queries and questions, director Alvarez gave a detailed explanation. Fede disclosed to SFX Magazine that the film's major action takes place aboard the Renaissance, a damaged space station that goes into the orbit of a colony world called Jackson's Star. The Renaissance is separated into two sections: Romulus and Remus.

The director of Alien, Romulus, explained that the names are based on a Roman story about twin boys fostered from childhood by a she-wolf. According to legend, Romulus murdered his brother, Remus, and established the city and kingdom of Rome, named after himself.

Fede Alaverze said, "Weyland-Yutani tends to have this inclination towards Roman mythology. Some of their planets are named after Roman rivers.” Similarly, Acheron, the planet where the colony Hadley's Hope is located in "Aliens," gets its name from the river in Greek and Roman mythology that conducts the souls of the dead to the underworld.

The title Alien: Romulus signifies that it is essentially a story about siblinghood. Paying homage to the original, the plot of Alien: Romulus is centered on a small group of humans and a robot.

Romulus occurs chronologically between the events of Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986). It stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Alien: Romulus is the seventh installment in the franchise and will be released in theaters on August 23, 2024.

