'There's Two Sides Of The Coin': Emma Roberts Weighs In On Nepo Baby Controversy

Emma Roberts has just shared her views on how the public perceives nepo babies. She talked about this recently when she was invited to a podcast show where she spoke with Bruce Bozzi of iHeartMedia in his Table for Two show. Roberts featured during an appearance on June 25 promoting her new movie Space Cadet.

The hard path to stardom

Roberts observed that even actors who had family connections in the business would face difficulties. She mentioned that people always focus on the good parts only. “That's the thing that I always talk about — people kind of only see your wins because they only see when you're on the poster of a movie,” she said.

“They don't see all the rejection along the way.” Julia Roberts is her aunt, and Eric Roberts, widely known as an actor, is her father.

The actress stressed that it is essential for one to be transparent concerning being rejected. “That's why I'm always very open about things I’ve auditioned for and haven't gotten the part for,” she added. It helps people understand that not every step taken in life is smooth.

The double-edged sword

According to Roberts, having relatives within the industry can either provide leverage or disadvantage .“People like to say, you know, you have a leg up because you have family in the industry,” she said. Nevertheless, this often requires proving oneself even more strongly than ever before. It also becomes difficult if one has had negative experiences with these members.

She also noted about people desiring an overnight success story. When someone does not appear as though they broke into Hollywood without any contact, skepticism often lingers around him or her. Roberts made fun of famous actors such as George Clooney being called ‘nepo babies’ since he was related to Rosemary Clooney.

Gender disparity in Nepo Baby criticism

According to Roberts, more criticisms are faced by young women in regard to the “nepo baby” label. “I don’t really see people calling out sons of famous actors — not that they should be called out. I don’t think anyone should be called out for wanting to follow their dream,” she said.

V. Roberts’ insights shed light on the complexities of navigating Hollywood with famous relatives. Despite perceived benefits, the path is never easy and calls for resilience along the way.

