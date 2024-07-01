Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin's wife, has been there for him since they met in 2011. Hilaria Baldwin celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on social media with heartfelt posts. The couple thought back on the ups and downs they've experienced since getting married in June 2012.

Hilaria Baldwin reflects on her marriage with husband Alec

Baldwin started the post writing, "Alec…not only have there been joyful ups and sad downs that life inevitably brings, but we have also experienced everything from sideways, zigzags, tremendous love and also things that are so painfully and plainly backwards."

She further added, "We hang on tight…hold on to family and friends to source our comfort and energy. Lean in to gratitude to brighten every day. How lucky am I to have you and our children, Alec."

The couple has seven children together including three daughters Maria Lucía Victoría, 3, Carmen Gabriela, 10, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 16 months, and sons Leonardo Ángel, 7, Rafael Thomas, 8, Romeo Alejandro, 5, and Eduardo Pao Lucas, 3.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's relationship timeline

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have seen challenges in their more than ten years of marriage. Alec proposed to Hilaria in April 2012 after the couple had begun dating in the summer of 2011. They tied the knot in June of 2012 in a star-studded wedding.

They announced Carmen, their first child, was born in August 2013. Speaking to People at the time, Alec discussed his expanding family and the trying custody dispute he had with his ex-wife Kim Basinger for their daughter Ireland, who is now 27 years old.

Alec and Hilaria announced in June 2024 that the Baldwin family will be featured on a reality show named The Baldwins, which will premiere in 2025.

Who is Hilaria Baldwin?

Hilaria Baldwin is an American author, entrepreneur, podcaster, and yoga instructor. She is the author of a book on wellness and an exercise DVD. She was a co-founder of the Yoga Vida chain of yoga studios in New York.

