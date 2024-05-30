Little People Big World's Jeremy And Audrey Rolof Welcome Their 4th Child

The celebrated stars of Little People, Big World, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff, made a touching announcement about the happy arrival of their fourth child, Mirabella May Roloff.

A new addition to the Roloff family: Meet Mirabella May Roloff

Born at 4:29 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, Mirabella was a healthy 8 pounds, 12 ounces when she was born, adding yet another priceless member to the Roloff family. On Monday, May 27, Audrey, 32, shared the good news on Instagram. She thanked God for a delivery experience that had answered her hopes and prayers.



"It was my dream birth, and so many things I had prayed for and envisioned for months leading up came to fruition," Audrey shared in her Instagram post. "I can’t wait to tell you the story soon! But for now, we are soaking in all the cuddles and adjusting to newborn life as a family of six. These. Are. The. Days."

Several heartwarming images capturing Mirabella's home water birth and the adorable moments spent by the newly formed family of six accompanied the announcement. The Roloffs, who are already parents to two sons, Radley Knight (2) and Bode James (4), and a girl, Ember Jean (6), exuded happiness in the photos as they welcomed their newest member with affection.



The journey leading up to Mirabella's birth started in November of last year, when Jeremy, 33, and Audrey revealed their pregnancy in a touching Instagram video. The entire family took part in the video, with each youngster contributing to the announcement of the wonderful news. The heartwarming scene ended with applause as the Roloffs expressed their excitement about starting a new family.



"Secret's out… Baby #4 is on the way!!! We are so excited to be growing our family again and adding another little grommet to our crew!" the couple wrote in the caption of their announcement post, reflecting their immense joy and anticipation for the newest member of their family.

Roloff's family grateful for outpouring of love

The Roloff family is overwhelmed by the love and support that surround Mirabella's arrival and are savoring every second of their newfound parenting as fans and well-wishers pour congratulations throughout social media.



Indeed, for Jeremy and Audrey Roloff, these are the days filled with love, joy, and the priceless blessings of family.

