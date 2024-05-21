'These Documents Are Fraudulent': Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Challenges His Graceland Mansion Auction

Graceland, the iconic mansion that belonged to Elvis Presley, is being sold at a foreclosure auction. His granddaughter Riley Keough feels that this sale is a swindle amid legal battle regarding the historic property.

Elvis Presley's granddaughter calls out the sale of his mansion filing lawsuit against it

According to WREG-TV News, a notice from Shelby County Courthouse stated that Graceland and its Memphis property would be auctioned off on May 23 for cash. Keough, 34 years old who is the present owner and is also the granddaughter of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll stated that she will fight the sale. She filed a lawsuit characterizing the auction as bogus; her attorney obtained a temporary restraining order against it on Monday. An injunction hearing for the same has been scheduled for Wednesday.

The conflict arises from the Deed of Trust for 2018 which was apparently signed by Riley's late mother, Lisa Marie Presley; it secured a $3.8 million loan using Graceland as security. According to Missouri based Naussany Investments and Private Lending, Lisa Marie defaulted on a loan after dying at age 54 last year. However, in her May 15th Shelby County Chancery Court lawsuit against Naussany, Keough asserts that her mother never borrowed from them. The suit claims forgery allegations about these documents stating, "These documents are fraudulent." They are said to have been signed by fictitious persons including a fake notary public who disavows knowing or ever meeting Lisa Marie.

As per The Post, Keough’s source states that she is “traumatized” because of this situation and she “did never believe ” that any historical asset could be disposed off to an ordinary stranger.

Everything we know about Elvis Presley's historic mansion Graceland

Elvis purchased Graceland for 102,500 USD in 1957 when he released hits like Blue Christmas and All Shook Up. After Elvis died in 1977, his daughter Lisa Marie inherited it and made it into a museum open to the public in 1982. After Lisa’s death in January 2023, Riley became the next of kin.

Graceland is a pop culture phenomenon not just a house. It covers 13.8 acres and sees hundreds of thousands of people coming in every year. Constructed in 1939, as an homage to Grace Toof, Ruth Brown Moore’s aunt, this mansion is known for its idiosyncratic interior design such as the Jungle Room. All the furniture at Graceland is said to be original from Elvis’s time. Alongside Elvis and his parents, his daughter Lisa Marie and her son Benjamin are buried at Graceland.

