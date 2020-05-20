THESE Harry Potter masks reveal The Marauder's Map when you breathe; Check it out

An artist unveils Harry Potter masks amidst Coronavirus and it turns into The Marauder's Map as one breathes.

When its Harry Potter, it has to be magic! We've seen many amusing goodies, musical boxes, etc but this artist went to another level and made Harry Potter themed Coronavirus masks. And guess what? they have a magic element as well. The masks created by Colorado-based artist Stefanie Hook are a treat for all the Potterheads out there. Once placed on the face, the black mask changes colour and reveals the Marauder’s Map as the temperature rises from one's breath.

In her conversation with Insider, the artist revealed that she created the mask as a token for the Harry Potter fans amidst the global pandemic and simply to be creative. As per her, the mask uses "nontoxic heat activated pigments" to change its colour as one breathes. The mask is not medically graded and isn't a fool-proof way of preventing Coronavirus but is designed using a pattern provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for handmade masks. They are individually hand-sewn and amazing.

Check it out here:

For the unaware, Marauder’s Map is a magical document that reveals a map of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and the location of all its students. The Harry Potter fans would definitely remember. Stefanie Hook's masks sold out like hotcakes the moment she put them on sale.

Ten points to Stefanie Hook! fans shout as they buy the Harry Potter themed mask from her official website.

Credits :InsiderTikTok

