'They Are Jealous': Dune Director Denis Villeneuve Pokes Fun At Deadpool & Wolverine Popcorn Bucket

Denis Villeneuve, the director of Dune: Part Two, recently shared his thoughts on the playful rivalry with Marvel Studios over popcorn buckets. Being a mocker himself, Villeneuve acknowledged when Ryan Reynolds tried to start a contest about the best concession stand. However hard the company has tried, Villeneuve still prefers the Dune: Part Two bucket.

Villeneuve responds playfully

Recently, eTalk CTV interviewed Villeneuve about breaking news about popcorn buckets. His response to an indecent one of Wolverine for MCU’s newest blockbuster was in jest. He laughed that it wouldn’t be better than or as good as the original ones.

He says, “They are jealous of our bucket, and they are doing their best to try and bring something horrific into the world. But, the Dune bucket is unmatchable.” Villeneuve feels flattered by Deadpool and Wolverine trying to follow in the ‘Dune: Part Two’ bucket steps.

Nevertheless, they cannot be equated with an “instant meme status” of the Dune bucket, according to him.“I'm not saying I don't like the bucket. I'm just saying it was difficult to beat the Dune bucket. It was like one of a kind,” he explained before finally stating that it was like one of a kind.

The craze for collectibles

Advertisement

In recent times, collectibles have become very popular among people of different ages and genders. This includes figures, video games, board games, toys, or comic books that have hit the public domain again. The trend has made event cinema chains adopt themselves into this frenzy.

The social media frenzy around the Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket went viral, resulting in a significant sales increase. This definitely made AMC Theater Chief Content Officer Elizabeth Frank reconsider what they offer their customers regarding food and drinks around this time. “We would have never imagined the Dune thing,” Frank said. “We would have never created it knowing it would be celebrated or mocked.”

She also noted that the fans have different reactions to it. While some of them are collectors, others prefer specific films. These collectibles, like a concert tee, add creative energy and fun to the movie-going experience. "It's a material part of our food and beverage business, but it's not the majority of it. It also makes the movies more fun," Frank added.

Advertisement

In conclusion, although Marvel Studios tried with their Wolverine bucket, Villeneuve remains undefeated with his Dune: Part Two bucket. The craze for collectibles continues to grow and evolve, making movies more enjoyable for fans anywhere in the world.

ALSO READ: Has Princess Anne Been Discharged From the Hospital? Here's What We Know