‘They Are Officially Lifers’: Kim Kardashian Says She Has Never Seen A Therapist Due to Her Supportive Girl Gang

In a woman's life, men may come and go, but true girlfriends stay forever. They can be your shopping partner, your photographer, or even your therapist! Relatable? Well, one of the sisters in the Kardashian clan seems to agree. Reality TV star and Skims founder Kim Kardashian celebrated her 43rd birthday last year, October 2023, with a star-studded private bash at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Guests included most of the Kardashian members, such as mom Kris Jenner, sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, along with many of Kim's friends, including famous pals Hailey Bieber, Kimora Lee Simmons, and Lauren Sánchez. Her sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, opted out of the bash as she was pregnant and on bed rest. However, Kim's loyal inner circle, comprising some stunning ladies, was present, and the birthday girl even gave them a special shout-out.

Kim Kardashian calls longtime girl gang 'lifers'

Kim's longtime inner circle, consisting of Allison Statter, Simone Harouche, Lindsay May, Sarah Meyer Michaelson, Zoe Winkler Reinis, and Ashley Kassan, were also at the party to celebrate the reality TV star.

Beaming with joy, Kim said, "It makes me feel so good that everyone wanted to come out and celebrate and have dinner with us. So tonight, I just want to celebrate with my girls, and I think all of us just need that sometimes."

She further added, "[They are] officially the 'lifers' that I talk about." After her friend group introduced themselves, Kim later told the cameras, "My friend circle, I always say I hit the jackpot in the friends department."

Furthermore, the birthday girl opened up and spoke about how her supportive girls have kept her mental health in place and she showed them gratitude with a special Instagram post with her girl gang.

Kim Kardashian admits she has never seen a therapist before

Kim Kardashian went on to say that her birthday week in particular has been quite chaotic but she expressed that she is grateful for her genuine and supportive group of girlfriends who keep her sane and grounded throughout all the hurdles of her life. The KUWTK star also added that she has probably never seen a therapist now because of her awesome group of girlfriends, who mean everything to her.

"This week, in particular, has been complete chaos, but honestly, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my friends like I have the best friends and they're super supportive," she explained. Kim further said, "I think that's probably why I've never seen a therapist, [it] is because I have the best friends in the entire world, and they mean everything to me."

Meanwhile, Khloe shared pictures of Kim's bohemian theme party along with a bunch of plants that surrounded the long, wooden center table. Each place setting was marked with a name card and menu, while a line of grass arrangements and candles brought a cozy vibe to the space.

