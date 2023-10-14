‘They assume it’s a real..’: Paris Hilton addresses THIS enormous gift Kardashians got her

Paris Hilton recently disclosed to Architectural Digest that a lovely life-size llama that the Kardashians sent her for the birth of her kid is one of her favorite things in her home.. The Hilton Hotels heiress tied the knot with Carter Reum in November 2021, and the couple welcomed their first child in January 2023. Here’s more about her favorite present the Kardashians gifted her.

Paris Hilton talks about her favorite stuff animal

“One of my favorite things is right when you walk into the entranceway, I have this giant toy llama that Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian sent for Phoenix when he was born,” she told the Architectural Digest. The socialite never stopped complimenting the enormous present. “Everyone who enters exclaims ‘Oh, my God.' They assume it’s a real llama because it looks so realistic," she said.

Hilton told the publication that Phoenix, her son, who is 8 months old, loves animals, and he loves his puppies, and he loves the llama. “Every time we walk by it, he wants to go pet it.” But the huge stuffed animal isn't just popular with Phoenix. The TV star gushed about the adorable life-size llama sculpture, saying it "puts a smile on my face every time I walk in because I'm obsessed with llamas."

Alongside the present, the Kardashians wrote in a note that read, “We are so happy and excited for you and your stunning family!!! Congratulations on this new and incredible chapter! We love you so much and we can’t wait to meet your precious angel! Love always Kris, Kim, and Khloé.”

The House of Wax starrer also posted a video to her Instagram story showcasing the extravagant present from the Kardashians when she initially got the llama in January. “What an amazing surprise to come home to. I literally thought this was a real alpaca,” she said at the time.

Here’s what Paris Hilton said about motherhood

The new mom spoke openly about her life for the first time earlier this month since she and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their kid earlier this year. She opened up with PEOPLE saying that Phoenix is her world, he’s the most beautiful little baby boy. "He's growing up so fast, but he has just made my life feel so complete. I just feel like the luckiest girl in the world every single day for this beautiful family that I have," she continued.

Talking about the love for her baby Hilton said that the most surprising part of motherhood is just how much love she could have for someone. The star said she thought she knew what love was with her husband, but as soon as she met her baby, the love went to another level. “He has just changed my life in every way,” she stated.

