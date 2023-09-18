'They basically shattered my whole world': Kody Brown points fingers at Christine and Janelle for his estrangement from children

In the latest episode of the hit reality TV show "Sister Wives," Kody Brown, the patriarch of the polygamous Brown family, has opened up about his struggles in maintaining a connection with his children. Kody's heartfelt confession places the blame on his wives, Christine and Janelle, as he expresses the emotional turmoil that has engulfed him.

Kody's heartfelt confession

During the episode that aired on Sunday, September 17, 2023, Kody Brown, aged 54, expressed his feelings of disconnection from his children, particularly those he shares with Christine and Janelle. He stated, They basically shattered my whole world," referring to his wives' roles in his strained relationships with their respective children.

Kody shares a large family with his wives. With Christine, he has children Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendolyn, Ysabel, and Truely, while with Janelle, he shares daughters Madison and Savanah, as well as sons Logan, Hunter, Garrison, and Gabriel. Kody alleges that the tension with his children is a result of their mothers' influence, further highlighting the complexities of his polygamous family.

Kody's emotional turmoil

In a confessional, Kody revealed the emotional toll this situation has taken on him, saying, "I’m in a place where I’ve been separated from my children because they’ve kicked me out of my home or the space that I had with those children." He expressed his struggle to reach out to his children, not knowing what to do or say, emphasizing that the phone works both ways, and the kids can always call him.

Past tensions

This is not the first time that Kody has faced challenges within his family. Last season, his relationship with two of Janelle's sons, Gabe and Garrison, came under strain. The kids blamed Kody's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, for his absence from their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ongoing tensions have spilt over into the current season, with Kody's decision not to spend Christmas with Janelle's children causing resentment. Christine expressed frustration that Kody had not contacted Janelle's youngest child, Savanah, since her birthday, despite living nearby. Savanah herself expressed disappointment, stating, "I’m angry at him, mostly," and revealing that there were no gifts or communication from her father on Christmas.

Christine, who split from Kody in November 2021, pointed out that Kody's actions echo her own past struggles with him. She emphasized the importance of being present as a father and expressed concern about the impact on Janelle and her children, remarking, "My kids felt neglected for years. It’s just happening all over again."

With Kody's first wife, Meri Brown, confirming their separation in January, and Robyn being his only remaining legal wife, questions arise about the future dynamics within the Brown family.

