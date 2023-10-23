‘They bring a lot of joy to the house and a lot of positive energy’: John Legend talks about his 4 kids that he shares with wife Chrissy Teigen

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, John Legend, the renowned singer, shares his thoughts on his family with his wife Chrissy Teigen, highlighting the happiness their four kids bring into their lives.

A house filled with joy and positivity

John Legend, 44, talked about how Luna Simone, 7, Miles Theodore, 5, Esti Maxine, 10 months, and Wren Alexander, 4 months, bring an abundance of joy and positive energy to their home. Legend said, "They bring a lot of joy to the house and a lot of positive energy," he continued, "They don't cry a lot, so we feel really blessed and excited to have them as part of our home and part of our family now."

A journey of love and loss for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Legend and Teigen lost their son Jack in September 2020. However, their family found happiness when daughter Esti was born on January 13, 2023, followed by the arrival of baby boy Wren via surrogate on June 19, 2023.

John Legend on growing together as a family

The EGOT winner shared that his older children are thriving in school, with Luna in second grade and Miles in kindergarten. He also talked about enjoying overseeing Luna's homework. He said, "They're in school. Miles is in kindergarten and Luna's in second grade." "Luna just started doing homework, which is fun for me because I like overseeing her homework, and I was always kind of a very precocious student," he continued. "So I get to relive that with my daughter and my son."

Legend also talked about Esti's recent crawling milestone, and he and Teigen cherish every moment as a family of six. He said, "Esti just started crawling a couple of weeks ago, and Wren is 4 months old now," he says. "They smile a lot."

It seems like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying being a family of six.

