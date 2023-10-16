'They came back full circle': Nelly wishes Ashanti on birthday after rekindled romance, fans ask 'When you gonna marry her?'

Ever since rumors of Nelly and Ashanti getting back together first came out, fans have been ecstatic. After months of speculation, especially when he posted a story of them cozying up together, he officially confirmed their romance last month. Now, Nelly posted a birthday wish for his rekindled love and netizens cannot seem to get enough of it. Here's what we know about his wish, Ashanti's response, and how fans are reacting about the same.

Nely wishes Ashanti on birthday after reconciled romance

Nelly took to his Instagram to wish Ashanti on her 43rd birthday and wrote, "One time for the birthday girl.... Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women. I know.. @ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!" Alongside the caption was a video of the time the two have spent together. From selfies to clips from their performances, the compilation consisted of it all.

He used his own song Birthday Girl ft. Chris Lane as the audio for the video. Ashanti replied to the 48-year-old's birthday message and said, "Awwwwww Thanku Big head!!!!!!!! [loved face emoji] [kissing face emoji] love ya!!!!" Meanwhile, fans went gaga in the comment section, happy to see the two lovers back together after 10 years. One user commented, "Awww they came back full circle and it’s clear they appreciate their love even more."

Fans react to Nelly's birthday message for Ashanti

Another wrote, "Happy birthday @ashanti! We love seeing you two together." A third said, "They say the 2nd time around is so much better!" A fourth mused, "She looks like the most happiest woman in the world [red heart emoji] [fire emoji] [heart eyes emoji]." A fifth asked, "When you gonna marry her?" A sixth felt, "love yall together you guys match each other’s fly Happy birthday to one of the baddies in the game period," with a string of emojis.

For the unversed, they first started dating in 2003 and broke up after ten years. After a gap of another ten years, they have now reconciled and are reportedly happier than ever. Over the last few months, the two have been spotted together several times, thus sparking romance and rekindling rumors. Last month, Nelly officially confirmed that he and Ashanti were dating again during an appearance on the show Boss Moves with Rasheeda.

"I think it surprised both of us. We both were pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more," he revealed. At the 2023 edition of the VMAs last month, Ashanti flaunted a customized clutch purse printed with an old photo of the two of them. At the event she said they're in a great space and are having a lot of fun.

