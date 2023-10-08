'They can definitely read lips': Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy on attending the Chiefs' game with Taylor Swift; says it's 'almost depressing'

Taylor Swift has been living it up with her friends and friends of friends as her celebrity squad made headlines last Sunday, October 1 for attending the Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets game. Shawn Levy, the director of the upcoming anticipated Deadpool 3, was also in the private box, reportedly invited by Ryan Reynolds. In a recent interview, he opened up about the surreal experience of media frenzy that the singer created, just by showing up. Here's what he had to say.

Shawn Levy opens up about being at the Chiefs game with Taylor Swift

In an interview with Variety, the director was all praise for Taylor Swift. He said, "[It was] a very fun night but...I’ve known famous people, but Taylor is definitely a culture magnet, unlike anything I’ve seen." Reportedly he was invited to the coveted private viewing box by his "very close friend" Ryan Reynolds. For the unversed Shawn and Ryan have worked on several movies together, including Free Guy, The Adam Project, and the upcoming Deadpool 3.

The 55-year-old continued, "Ryan invited Hugh and I to go to the football game." He revealed that at first, it was as simple as as going to an NFL game with his "buddy," but he was flabbergasted by the scale of attention it actually got. He explained, "We had a glimmer that maybe there would be others but nothing prepared us for the frenzy of attention that was that outing." When Levy was first asked about enquired about the famous game, he jokingly added said, it's "almost depressing" that he could "make 50 more hit movies and shows" but he'll still be known as the "orange suede jacket going to the Chiefs-Jets game with Taylor and others."

Shawn Levy admits to being extra conscious of people watching him

Being one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, Swift attracts cameras wherever she goes, and it has only gotten more apparent in recent weeks. The Canadian director admitted to feeling conscious, adding "If you’re going to a football game in a box with Taylor, you pretty much have to assume that you are on camera all the time and they’re capable of slow motion, so they can definitely read lips."

Meanwhile, as the Anti-Hero singer continues to show up at Chiefs' games, it would be an understatement to say that the NFL has been racking in the benefits.

