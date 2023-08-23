'They can’t be good for you': Cillian Murphy once revealed he is 'done' playing smokers like Thomas Shelby and Robert Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy, renowned for his roles in Peaky Blinders and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, has revealed his decision to take a hiatus from portraying smokers on screen. In an interview with The Guardian on July 13th, 2023, Murphy discusses his experiences with fake smoking, the health implications, and the significance of his latest role.

Murphy also revealed that the prop department counted around 3,000 fake cigarettes used per series of Peaky Blinders. With six seasons completed, the estimated tally reaches a staggering 18,000 cigarettes. Such a substantial number emphasizes the commitment to authenticity.

Why Cillian Murphy is Done Playing Smokers

Murphy's iconic portrayals of characters like Thomas Shelby and J. Robert Oppenheimer required him to simulate smoking convincingly. However, he now acknowledges the potential health risks associated with even prop cigarettes. He emphasizes, "My next character will not be a smoker," indicating his commitment to prioritizing health-conscious roles. They can't be good for you. Even herbal cigarettes have health warnings now. Despite his decision, the legacy of his smoking roles and their impact on his career remains an intriguing facet of his journey in the entertainment world.

Cillian used Herbal Cigarettes in Peaky Blinders

The cast of Peaky Blinders including Cillian Murphy didn't smoke real nicotine Cigarettes while shooting Peaky Blinders. Cillian Murphy also assured his fans that he didn't smoke a single real cigarette. While in an interview with Birmingham Live, he says, “I don’t smoke but people did smoke all day and night then. I use herbal rose things, they’re like my five a day!”

Challenges and Transformations for Oppenheimer

For 'Oppenheimer,' Murphy underwent significant weight loss, pushing himself to extremes that left him with an unhealthy outlook. The intense pace set by director Christopher Nolan fueled Murphy's performance, leading to moments where eating and sleeping became secondary. Despite the transformation, Murphy acknowledges the risks associated with such drastic methods.

The Barbie trend and Oppenheimer's success at the Box Office

The whole internet went wild when the "Barbenhimer" memes took over every social media platform. The trend became so effective that both films received huge Box Office margins. Barbie as of today stands at over USD 1 Billion in worldwide collection and Oppenheimer at USD 500 Million.

