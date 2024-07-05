‘They Can't Replace Physical Jobs’: Twisted Sister lead Singer Dee Snider Speaks On AI Trend, Calls It ‘Terrifying’

Dee Snider, who was the lead singer and songwriter of the band, Twisted Sister, shared his views on the growing trend of artificial intelligence and how it affects the industry. It seems that there’s a threat in terms of people losing their jobs as the frontman thinks that Al will likely replace them. Read ahead to learn more.

Dee Snider on AI taking up certain jobs

During Snider’s interview with Fox News Digital, the singer touched on the “terrifying” Al Trend. He also shed light on the jobs that can be snatched away by artificial intelligence.

As per the publication, the singer was featured in a new ‘Biography’ special on A&E where he can be seen working as a Frontman for his rock band.

While talking about which jobs Al can't take, he told the outlet, "They know the songs, they know things about me, but they don't know that is the thing I do best. I don't think AI can replace that."

The singer added that the AI cannot replace occupations that require physical labor, which the frontman believes includes “rocking” and having a connection with the people.

According to the vocalist, singing, songwriting, and the business side of the music can be done with AI. He said, “They're going to take everybody's jobs," adding, "if you're not a blue-collar worker." He asserted that the Bbue collard workers actually make things. The Al cannot do that as they do not have hands.

Dee Snider on his band Twisted Sisters

His band was one of the most acclaimed bands in the 80s, and had garnered international recognition. However, despite this, the band members parted ways towards the end of that decade.

While talking about the hit song by the group, We’re Not Gonna Take It, Snider revealed that the band had formed a decade before finding mainstream success.

He wittily said that he could been a doctor in that timeframe. He further quipped that he could have found a cancer cure in 10 years.

After the band broke up, the lead vocalist had to file for bankruptcy twice. At one point he also did a desk job to earn for his family. Luckily for him, in 1998, Celine Dion came across a song on Chrismas that Snider had penned down many years before and received it.

The song witnessed a huge success. Snider had publishing rights to the song which led him to a fair share of payment. The singer said that after that, he ventured into different media avenues including, “Radio, voice-over, acting, reality TV, movies, I do all those things.”

