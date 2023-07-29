They Cloned Tyrone: Will Jamie Foxx starrer get a sequel? Ending EXPLAINED

They Cloned Tyrone is now out on Netflix since July 21. The movie stars heavyweights like Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris. The Juel Taylor directorial has been racking in positive reviews from viewers for its funny portrayal of sensitive issues.

They Cloned Tyrone ENDING Explained

Starring John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris, the film centers around a drug dealer, a pimp, and a sex worker. As the story unfolds, they stumble upon a dark conspiracy involving enigmatic underground labs, cloning, and mind control.

As the film progresses, Fontaine (played by Boyega), Charles (played by Foxx), and Yo-Yo (played by Parris) gradually uncover a startling truth. They realize that an underground lab facility exists within their neighborhood, where sinister experiments are conducted on black people.

When they manage to breach the facility, they are astonished to find numerous clones stored inside, including clones of themselves. Disturbingly, enough clones can be manipulated and controlled by scientists simply using specific trigger words.

Shortly after that, the situation takes a turn for the worse for the three characters. Fontaine becomes increasingly distressed when he realizes that the person he believed to be his mother was merely a recorded voice of a woman. Meanwhile, Yo-Yo's attempts to infiltrate the lab result in her being captured by the antagonist.

Chaos ensues as the lab spirals out of control, and a group of naked clones suddenly emerges into the neighborhood, leading to incredulous news reports from multiple TV stations. Among those watching the reports is Tyrone, a man living in LA who bears an uncanny resemblance to Fontaine. At the end of the film, Tyrone comes to the shocking realization that he, too, is one of the clones.

Will the Jamie Foxx starrer get a sequel?

The movie was filled with one plot twist after another. The story took the quote "You are your own worst enemy" to a whole another level. With the Foxx starrer ending on an intriguing note, fans were left wondering if there is any chance of a 2nd installment in the future.

The sad news is that there is no update regarding the sequel. Since the movie just released on Netflix a couple of weeks ago, it is going to take some time before the streaming platform decides if the numbers brought in from the production validate a sequel.

