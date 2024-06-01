'They Continued To Film': Caroline Manzo Shares Disturbing Details About Brandi Glanville's Alleged Sexual Assault

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Caroline Manzo has opened up about her claims of sexual assault against Brandi Glanville after the events she notes took place while filming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

In a signed affidavit filed by the Bravolebrity about her January 2024 lawsuit against the network, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 62, claimed that Glanville, 51, “forcibly fondled my vagina” during their time on the spinoff show. The document in question was obtained by People. Manzo also accused the Bravo producers of being complacent and filming the alleged assault instead of stopping it.

Caroline Manzo graphically details the sexual assault she faced while filming RHUGT

“When Glanville was sexually assaulting me on the sofa, she was rubbing her vagina on me,” Manzo alleged in the affidavit per People. “The producers just watched and kept filming,” she added. “They saw that I was in distress and yet, they continued to film.” The reality star alleged that the producers did not separate Glanville from her but instead continued to feed her alcohol. They allowed her to follow Manzo into the bathroom where she claims she was assaulted a second time, again, on the producers’ watch.

“When I tried to escape the bathroom, Glanville then threw me against the bathroom door, hitting my head, and locked me in the bathroom where she forcibly fondled my vagina against my will,” she detailed in the affidavit, saying that the producers most certainly did see her struggling to escape the bathroom yet allowed Glanville to bang her against the door and continue her assault. In the document, Manzo accused Glanville of maliciously sexually assaulting her “for her own sexual gratification.”

The producers allegedly forced Manzo to relive the trauma

Elsewhere in the document filed by her on May 28, Manzo claimed that she asked the producers not to mention the incidents while filming her “pick up” interviews, but they did so anyway. After sharing how she had been experiencing depression and post-traumatic stress in the wake of the alleged assault she went through, Manzo alleged that the producers made her “relive the sexual assaults” for the sake of their “own ratings and profit.”

“They knew that I objected to the sexual assaults and they retaliated against me by causing me even more emotional harm to generate controversy,” she claimed in the affidavit.

To counter Manzo’s claims, representatives for Peacock and Shed Media issued a joint statement to People in February 2023, saying, “The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important, and we take all reports seriously.” Following Manzo’s allegations, the production immediately launched an investigation and is taking appropriate action, they added.

“Brandi has been prohibited from sharing her side of the story, and in turn, people have only heard unsubstantiated versions,” a rep for Glanville told the aforementioned publication in February 2023.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.