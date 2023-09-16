'They don’t know how you feel...': Bad Bunny reveals how he feels about backlash over his romance with Kendall Jenner

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have been making headlines ever since rumors started circulating that the two had been dating since February of this year. The model and rapper have been spotted multiple times out and about in different cities, sometimes in New York City and sometimes in Los Angeles. However, the duo has never made an official statement confirming their romance. But the rapper Bad Bunny has been facing a lot of backlash recently for dating the Victoria Secret model. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, he opened up and revealed how he feels about the backlash.

Bad Bunny revealed how he felt about the backlash over Kendall Jenner's romance

Bad Bunny is refusing to respond to any criticism of his connection with Kendall Jenner. Though the rapper, who has been linked to the Kardashians star, explained in a recent interview with Vanity Fair why he doesn't feel the need to confront or define any aspects of his personal life.

Bad Bunny told Vanity Fair on September 12, "They don't know how you feel; they don't know how you live; they don't know anything, and I really don't want them to know. I'm not really interested in clarifying anything because I don't have any commitment to clarify anything to anyone."

The Grammy winner further continued, "There are people who say that artists have to put up with it; I don't have to accept everything just because I wanted to be an artist. In the end, you listen to me because you want to. I'm not forcing you to."

Bad Bunny further spoke about people following him and Kendall Jenner

Though the artist and the model have yet to formally declare their relationship status, they have been seen out on dates in recent months, notably at sporting events and after-parties. But it's not just the fans who have brought attention to the couple; the La Canción singer has also expressed annoyance at having more than just the paparazzi following his every step.

In the same interview with Vanity Fair, he said, "It used to be a guy with a camera and a flash f**king with your eyes like that. These days, everyone is a paparazzi. Everyone is taking photos; everyone is recording. Nobody respects anybody's privacy, not just mine as a celebrity but yours as well. Are you well-known? Is Michelle well-known?"

It's a sentiment Bad Bunny has already stated, stating that he prefers to disregard the noise.

