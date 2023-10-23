‘They don’t like…’: When Emily Blunt opened and revealed weather her daughters Hazel and Violet like as Mary Poppin or not

In 2018, the world was treated to a delightful cinematic event when Emily Blunt stepped into the iconic shoes of Mary Poppins in the sequel to the beloved classic, Mary Poppins Returns. Her enchanting performance earned her widespread acclaim, even garnering a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. However, was the case the same with her daughters, let’s find out.

A magical transformation for Mary Poppins

Emily Blunt's portrayal of Mary Poppins was nothing short of magical. She effortlessly captured the spirit of the beloved character made famous by Julie Andrews in the 1964 classic. With her enchanting performance, Blunt brought Mary Poppins back to life for a new generation of moviegoers.

The film, Mary Poppins Returns, was a visual feast with its enchanting musical numbers and breath-taking visuals, making it a hit with audiences of all ages. Blunt's performance as the practically perfect nanny received critical acclaim and was a major contributor to the film's success.

The honest verdict from Hazel and Violet

While the world celebrated Emily Blunt's transformative role, her daughters, Hazel and Violet, were particularly intrigued. During an appearance on the Jonathan Ross show in 2021, the host inquired about how her daughters reacted to her role as Mary Poppins. With a touch of humor, Emily Blunt said, "Oh, they don't even want to watch it. They don't even like Mary Poppins, yes, they don't like it because they hate seeing me in anything other than sweatpants. They don't like it. They hate it."

She went on to share a lighthearted family anecdote, saying, "They've watched it once, and after that, I hear them saying, 'Mary Poppins, but Julie Andrews, Julie Andrews.'"

Yes, they prefer to see the 1964 classic version of Marry Poppins. “They've seen mine once, and that seemed to be enough for them," Blunt said. "Whereas Julie Andrews has been watched on a loop."

Julie Andrews' portrayal of Mary Poppins in the original 1964 film was a legendary performance that earned her a Best Actress Oscar. While Emily Blunt's performance in the 2018 sequel received praise and accolades, it appears her daughters have a strong attachment to the timeless and iconic version presented by Julie Andrews.

