'They don't tell you anything': When Tom Holland felt that Marvel will fire him as Spider-Man post his debut in USD 1.1 billion movie

Tom Holland, known for his portrayal of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, once harbored a unique and irrational fear - the fear of being fired from Marvel Studios after completing filming for Captain America: Civil War. In an interview for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Holland candidly shared his apprehensions and the challenging audition process that led him to his iconic role as Peter Parker.

ALSO READ: 'A stupid assumption...': When Zendaya and Tom Holland DEBUNKED stereotypes about height differences

Tom Holland's audition struggles

Holland recalled the exhaustive audition process that preceded his casting as Spider-Man. He endured a grueling seven-month journey, including six auditions, with little feedback from the studio. The uncertainty was palpable, making him question his future with Marvel.

A pivotal moment in Holland's journey was the screen test with Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man/Tony Stark) and a thrilling fight scene with Chris Evans (Captain America/Steve Rogers). Securing the role offered a glimmer of hope, but even after finishing filming for Captain America: Civil War, Holland continued to worry about his fate.

Tom Holland's lingering doubt

Holland confessed, "I'd finished the film, Civil War hadn't come out yet, and I just didn't hear anything from anyone." This silence fueled his conviction that he would be ousted from the franchise. For an entire year, he grappled with this inexplicable fear, despite his undeniable talent.

ALSO READ: The Marvels: Will Secret Invasion twist create cold war between Nick Fury and Captain Marvel? Find out

Holland's triumph over insecurity

Holland's fears proved to be unfounded. He went on to star in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, receiving acclaim for his portrayal of the teenage web-slinger. He reprised his role in the 2019 sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and also played a vital part in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Now, he eagerly anticipates his return as Spider-Man for a third standalone film.

In reflecting on his Marvel journey, Holland described it as a wild rollercoaster ride but expressed his deep love for every minute of it. Despite the initial doubt and fear of being fired, Tom Holland has emerged as a beloved Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe, captivating audiences worldwide.

Tom Holland's story is a testament to the power of perseverance and self-belief. His journey from insecurity to triumph serves as inspiration for aspiring actors and fans alike, reminding us that sometimes, our greatest fears are merely illusions waiting to be dispelled by our own success.

ALSO READ: Did you know Tom Holland’s favorite Spider-Man movie is actually not one of his own? DEETS here