'They don't use their feet': When Tom Holland expressed his confusion over American Football; suggested alternative name for sport

Tom Holland might be one of the most beloved actors in all of Hollywood and America, but being a Brit, some things about the country still confuse him. Tom came to be known as one of the best actors that have ever donned the Spider-Man suit, after the success of of his solo movies playing the web-slinger's character, Holland must have spent many days in the Northern American country. But in an old interview, he confessed there was still one thing that he just can't wrap his head around.

Tom Holland on American Football

While making an appearance on a channel called, LADbibleTV, Zendaya and Tom Holland took part in a segment called Agree to Disagree. One of the questions in the show was about if American Football if better than soccer. To which Tom Holland's response was resounding disagree. He explained, that even though he likes American Football, he just can't understand for the life of him, "why it's called football." He added, "Cause, they don't use their feet." The actor reiterated, "I just don't understand why it's called football." Zendaya chipped in, "Yeah, it should be called something different, maybe." The then-25-year-old had an amazing alternative name for the game, he suggested, "Throwball. Whatever you wanna call it." The Spider-Man actor continued to explain, "But you don't kick it!"

Tom Holland fanboys about football

After clearing up his feelings about the name of the game, the actor answered the actual question asked of him. He replied, "I like American football, and I like the athleticism and the strategic aspect of the sport. But football is the greatest sport of all time." The actor made sure to explain his undying love for football/soccer very well to the audience. Tom continued, "I mean, it is the world sport." The beloved actor did not forget to flex that he and Zendaya have met Messi. Reported he also crossed paths with the French footballer, Mbappe, and not just that, he actually made a request for the footballer. Holland revealed, "I said, 'Mate, you have to come to Tottenham.'"

