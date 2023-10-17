'They exist in the same world...': Gen V to have cross over with The Boys? Here's what EP Eric Kripke had to say

Gen V has become one of the most anticipated shows to air every week. Being a spin-off of the beloved Prime Video series, The Boys, it already had a built-in fan base that seemed to have approved of the world expansion as far as the reviews are concerned. The audience was promised some exciting side character cameos in Gen V, but according to a new preview of the upcoming episode this week, fans are going to get much more than just some cameos.

What Erike Kripke had to say about the surprising Soldier Boy storyline

Executive producer Eric Kripke who has been the brains behind the whole project, opened up about his thoughts on the surprising appearance of Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy in episode 6 of Gen V. He said, "They exist in the same world and one of the joys of the shows is that the shows can sing to each other...As long as you don’t need to see the other show to enjoy the one you’re watching then we’re totally open to that stuff."

He also got candid about Gen V is a stand-alone story. Reportedly he didn't want the new show to feel like a spin-off, that only the fans of The Boys can enjoy. Eric admitted, "It really bums me out when you’re watching a franchise and it’s like, ‘Oh, wait, did you watch the other 12 hours? Because you’re not gonna understand any of this unless you see that.’ And then, it starts to feel like homework."

Soldier Boy is back in town

The highly-anticipated return of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in the upcoming episode six of Gen V has fans on the edge of their seats. In a new teaser video released by the show's creators, viewers catch a glimpse of Ackles back in action as the iconic superhero. The teaser is brief but undeniably captivating, leaving fans with a sense of excitement and curiosity about what the fresh new episode has in store.

Meanwhile, this return has opened doors for Soldier Boy to make his way back into The Boys' world, as at the end of season 3, of the original series, his fate was left undetermined. Episode 6 of Gen V will be out on Prime Video, on October 20.

