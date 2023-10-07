'They feel it’s what’s right and fair': When Emma Stone revealed male co-star took pay cuts so she can get equal salary; says it 'changes' lives

Emma Stone, the Oscar-winning actor known for her exceptional talent, opened up about one of the most concerning issues of all working women, which is the disparity in their income as compared to their male counterparts. However, Stone had one heartwarming experience to share regarding this. During a conversation with Out Magazine , she disclosed that some of her male co-stars have willingly taken pay cuts to ensure she receives equal compensation.

Emma Stone's candid statement addresses the long-standing pay disparity between male and female performers in the film industry. Although she did not disclose the names of the male actors who made this welcoming gesture toward equal pay, she emphasized that they did so because they believed in fairness.

Stone revealed, “In my career so far, I've needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them. And that's something they do for me because they feel it's what's right and fair. That's something that's also not discussed, necessarily--that our getting equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, ‘That's what's fair.’”

Emma Stone on Hollywood’s quote system

Emma Stone delved into the intricacies of Hollywood's payment structure, particularly the quote system. This system calculates an actor's salary based on their earnings from previous projects. Stone explained how a male co-star, who believed in their equal worth, taking a pay cut for her could lead to a transformative impact on her future earnings.

Stone shared, “If my male co-star, who has a higher quote than me but believes we are equal, takes a pay cut so that I can match him, that changes my quote in the future and changes my life. And this is Billie Jean's feminism, and I love it--she is equality, man: equality, equality, equality.”

Stone did not just emphasize the fact that men and women “are all the same, we are all equal, we all deserve the same respect and the same rights.” Emma Stone's revelation about her male co-stars voluntarily reducing their pay to achieve pay parity sends a powerful message about equality and fairness in Hollywood and workplaces in general.

