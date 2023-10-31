They Follows sequel confirmed; Here’s who is returning for cult horror movie

A sequel to the movie It Follows is in the works, and here's what we know so far. It Follows was a horror movie that came out in 2014, and now, almost ten years later, a sequel is being made. The director, David Robert Mitchell, gave us a scary and memorable experience with the first movie. It was well-liked by many people, even though it didn't have a big budget. The idea of an unstoppable, shape-shifting force that always follows you was really frightening. Now, this force is coming back to haunt us once again.

It Follows sequel They Follow announced

Even though they haven't started filming yet, we have some early information about the sequel. If you're curious, here's what we know about They Follow, the sequel to It Follows. They announced the sequel on October 30, 2023, just in time for Halloween. They revealed the title of the sequel, which is They Follow, along with the tagline It's Everywhere.

They Follow: Returning Characters and Crew

Maika Monroe, who played the main character Jay Height in the first movie, will be back in the sequel. We're not sure if she'll still be the main character or just have a smaller role, but we know she'll be in it. The director, David Robert Mitchell, is also returning. He only made one other movie after It Follows, which was Under the Silver Lake in 2018. We don't know about the rest of the cast yet, but we'll keep you updated.

Is there any release date yet?

Unfortunately, we don't have a release date for They Follow yet. All we know is that they plan to start filming in 2024. Depending on how long it takes to make the movie and do the post-production work, it could come out in late 2024 or even in 2025.

The Plot Is a Mystery

The first movie ended with some uncertainty about whether the scary force was really gone. Now, with the sequel, we know it's still out there and has become even more powerful. The title They Follow suggests there might be more than one threat, and the tagline It's Everywhere hints that it's not limited to just one place in the United States. We don't know the exact story, who we'll be following, or how the force has evolved. Like any good horror movie, we'll have to wait and see to find out.

