'They Gave New Leadership': Ice Cube Drops Major Update On Fourth Installment Of Friday Movie After 22 Years; DEETS Inside

Ice Cube is reviving the Friday movie series after almost 25 years. He gave an update on the long-awaited fourth movie, which is in development with Warner Bros. He mentioned progress with Warner Bros., highlighting new leadership like Mike DeLuca, who was involved in Ice Cube's earlier films at New Line.

The actor told Flavor Flav on his SiriusXM show Flavor of the Week, “We’re working on it. We finally got some traction with Warner Bros, They have new leadership, my man Mike DeLuca, who used to be at New Line when I first started, when I first did the first Friday and Players Club and All About the Benjamins. Mike DeLuca was there."

The 55-year-old rapper added, “So, now he’s running Warner Bros. And him and my man Michael Gruber was like, ‘Yo, what the fuck is going on with Friday? Man, let’s get this shit back online.'”

In the original Friday from 1995, Ice Cube co-wrote and starred as Craig Jones, a 22-year-old dealing with troubles in South Central Los Angeles alongside his friend Smokey (Chris Tucker). He continued his role in the sequels Next Friday (2000) and Friday After Next"(2002).

Ice Cube expresses regret over years of delay

Discussions for a fourth movie started back in 2011 with New Line, but Ice Cube criticized Warner Bros. for delays in 2022, especially after the passing of key cast members like John Witherspoon, Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Jr., and Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson.

The rapper told Flav, “You know, I was a little hot because they had took so long, John Witherspoon passed away, [Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Jr.] passed away, [Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson] passed away. I’m like, ‘Man, we keep losing people, and y’all keep dicking around, not doing the movie the way it needed to be done.’"

Despite frustrations, Ice Cube expressed optimism about restarting the project, emphasizing the importance of doing it justice. He insisted that the new movie must meet high standards or not be made at all. Now that Warner Bros. has shown renewed interest, Ice Cube hopes to move forward with making the long-awaited sequel.

